What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Kid Laroi needs you to stay in your seat to identify the switches made in these similar snapshots. Per usual, the rapper was looking fresh with black gloves and a black bucket hat to complete his look.

The Australian rapper recently posed for a laidback photo, as he surprised fans in his hometown, and the land down under, with a popup meet and greet. Kid Laroi continues to throw off his fans with his rapping talents ... but are you thrown off by the differences in these two images?