What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't get too desperate attempting to sort out the differences in these two snapshots of Eva Longoria . The actress was looking devious as ever wearing a neon green cutout dress while recently struttin' her stuff in Cannes, France.

There's absolutely no question that the L'Oreal maven was looking fresh as a daisy and has definitely made some changes to her style since her Gabrielle Solis days ... but your mission here is to see if you have what it takes to spot the changes within these two shots.