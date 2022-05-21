What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

You may have to whip out your Catwoman fighting skills to navigate your way through these two similar snapshots of Anne Hathaway. The actress was recently photographed looking "so chic," wearing an abstract outfit during the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France.

There's no doubt that Anne's entrance into the Cannes festival turned many heads, as she rocked yet again another fashionable ensemble, but ... can you pass Miranda Priestly's test and spot the minor differences in these two Anne Hathaway images? Your trip to Paris Fashion Week is dependent upon it!