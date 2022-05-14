Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

5/14/2022 12:01 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 12
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

Don't let the flashing cameras distract you from the differences in these two paparazzi shots of Bella Hadid ... The supermodel was recently photographed sporting a casual look -- wearing a 'Free Palestine' tank and heading to a record shop -- in New York City.

Yes, Bella always looks stunning on and off the runway -- making it hard to not be drawn to her piercing blue eyes -- but you may just want to adjust your lens and look elsewhere. Can you follow the necessary steps and scout the differences between these two images?

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Bella Hadid photos!*

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later