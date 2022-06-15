The Most Comfortable Underwear You'll Ever Wear

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Men, it’s time to upgrade your underwear to something that supports you, keeps you dry all summer long, and makes you smile.

Shinesty’s unique ball pouch boxer briefs feature their proprietary Ball Hammock® technology to give “your boys'' the extra space they need to stay comfortable, supported and adjustment-free throughout the day. The purpose-built hammock pouch keeps everything where it should be without feeling squashed or constricted.

Shinesty got rid of all the annoying things that happen with your boring underwear, and made it so much better for your whole body. The MicroModal fabric is the softest pair of underwear you can put your junk in. It’s extremely breathable and moisture-wicking – you’ll stay cool and dry down where it matters most during any activity. Plus, it features a 4-way stretch waistband and is constructed so that it does not bunch.

From patriotic prints and monster trucks to beers and golf, there’s a print for everyone. And, Shinesty’s fabric resists shrinking and fading, so you won’t lose the charm each print brings.

These may be the most comfortable underwear for men on the market. They’re available in sizes small to 5X. Pick up a pair, or three, today at The Fascination for only $24.99.