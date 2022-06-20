President Biden Goes for Walk on Beach, After Bike Accident
6/20/2022 11:02 AM PT
President Biden is back on his feet -- and on top of softer terrain -- just a couple days after wiping out on his bike in a clip that's now gone viral.
The Prez hit Rehoboth Beach in Delaware Monday -- sporting a big grin, ballcap and aviator sunglasses. 46 didn't hit the water, just a walk along the shore, but he stopped to chat and take pics with several other beachgoers along his stroll.
As we reported, JB was biking with Dr. Jill Biden on Saturday while on a weekend getaway in his home city when his shoe got caught in the pedal strap, causing him to fall.
President Biden seemed to be OK following the spill, telling bystanders, "I'm good!" ... and Monday's journey to the beach apparently proves all is well.