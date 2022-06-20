President Biden Goes for Walk on Beach, After Bike Accident

President Biden is back on his feet -- and on top of softer terrain -- just a couple days after wiping out on his bike in a clip that's now gone viral.

The Prez hit Rehoboth Beach in Delaware Monday -- sporting a big grin, ballcap and aviator sunglasses. 46 didn't hit the water, just a walk along the shore, but he stopped to chat and take pics with several other beachgoers along his stroll.

Play video content 6/18/22

As we reported, JB was biking with Dr. Jill Biden on Saturday while on a weekend getaway in his home city when his shoe got caught in the pedal strap, causing him to fall.