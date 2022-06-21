Ex-MLB Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth Reveals Insanely Jacked Physique Ahead Of Comp

Kyle Farnsworth has found a second career ... the ex-MLB pitcher fell in love with bodybuilding, and is absolutely jacked now!!

The 46-year-old former New York Yankees pitcher -- who spent 16 seasons in the big leagues -- showed off his incredible physique on social media Tuesday.

Kyle posted a shirtless photo of him in a mirror ... showing off his massive arms, legs and chest, and, it's vastly different from what he looked like when he was a pitcher.

"Very rare gym bathroom selfie," Kyle wrote on Twitter. "4 days out to my first bodybuilding competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs!"

Farnsworth's first competition will be this Saturday, June 25 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando ... and the ex-reliever is pumped about it.

"Very excited to be a part of the Sheru Classic and to see what I can do," Kyle said on Instagram a few weeks ago. "I will be competing in the Novice Classic Physique class."