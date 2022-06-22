Juul E-Cigarettes To Be Banned In the U.S., WSJ Report

Juul e-cigarettes will soon be off the shelves, at least according to a report, that states the FDA is planning to ban the product from being sold in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Food and Drug Administration is gearing up to order Juul to remove its products from the market following a two-year investigation. The report states Juul had asked to keep the company's nicotine products in rotation.

Juul first came under fire nearly 4 years ago, for marketing to young users with its sleek design and flavors ... ultimately leading to a spike in vaping in underage folks.

The company has been hit with thousands of lawsuits in the U.S. and tried to turn things around, by banning the fruit-flavored products. But clearly, that's not enough for the FDA which is reportedly taking things to the next level.

We should note ... many folks have reportedly been hospitalized and died around the country from different lung-related medical issues since various vaping products have hit the market -- and officials believe the various companies behind the devices are to blame.