This Game-Changing Stroller Wagon is for the Family on the Go!!!

When you have little ones, getting them together for an outing can have you at peak exhaustion before you’ve even left the house, so this mom-founded baby brand understands you need all the help you can get.

Gladly Family has just launched its new Anthem 4, Version 2.0 All-Terrain Stroller Wagon , so you can bundle them, your bags and your coffee all in one place and roll - whether you’re heading to the beach, picnicking at the park, or shopping at the mall.

Designed with the intention that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice function and safety for value, the stroller comes with practical protection from sun, wind and rain via their water-resistant canopies , is held strong by a sturdy, welded aluminum frame and rugged all-terrain tires that are virtually puncture-proof, and with smooth steering and a one-touch, easy to use break, it gives you more control.

There’s also included extras, such as a parent cup holder , removable storage basket and a stowaway mattress for their comfort. And, with Anthem 4 seating up to four children, there’s even room for your toddlers who have outgrown their strollers, something co-founder Jen Johnson herself has found; “We know that toddlers love to ride in the Anthem, even when they don’t feel the same way about their stroller anymore.”

