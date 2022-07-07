Get This Microsoft Office Bundle For Only $39.99 During Deal Days

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Show Prime Day who's boss and score this Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for only $39.99 each (Reg. $349) during our limited-time Deal Days sale — no coupon needed. Just in case you didn't do the math, that's a savings of $310.

The deal will only last until July 14, so don't let it slip away. And yeah, that's right, this deal is cheaper than the one you can get on Amazon!

This bundle is perfect for families, students and small businesses who want and need the inimitable MS Office apps and email to get work done efficiently. This bundle includes a lifetime license for MS Word, Excel PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote.

Once you make your purchase, the bundle is instantly delivered and ready for download. Customer service is FREE for whenever you need help or have any questions.

Again, this Deal Days promotion will give Prime a run for its money...but it won't last forever. Save $310 when you get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for only $39.99 each ... until July 14!

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac: Lifetime License



$39.99 at the TMZ Shop