This 3-In-1 Fast Wireless USB Charging Dock For Apple Devices $60 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Move over Prime Day, it's all about the HUGE Deal Days savings event until July 14, and you definitely don't want to miss it.

Get the 3-in-1 Fast Wireless USB Charging Dock Station for iPhone for only $49.99 (Reg. $114), saving over $60. No coupon needed, but you do have to snag this deal by July 14. It's the final call, so don't procrastinate!

Once you get this Fast Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone, you'll chuck all your other too-slow, mediocre chargers and wonder why you ever even used them at all. Seriously, you've got a busy life and can't wait hours for your devices to charge — it's 2022, after all.

Use this charging dock for different Apple devices including the iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch. This dock is also compatible with other wireless charging-capable Android smartphones and earbuds. Furthermore, it's portable, stylish, and has safe power supply features combined with a wire organizer that will keep your space looking tidy.

Save $60 when you get your hands on this 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station before July 14. Don't snooze or you'll lose.