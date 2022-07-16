What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

There are 'No Rules' on how to find the discreet differences in these pics of 'Tomorrow X Together's' boy band members Yeonjun and Taehyun. Grab your best boy-bander dancing shoes and see if you've got what it takes!

The two performers were dressed to the nines and put their best foot forward as they made their way to the 'Good Morning America' Stage in New York City, performing their hit song 'Good Boy Gone Bad.'

Can you stay in sync with the two performers and spot the distinctions?