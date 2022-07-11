Gary In 'What I Like About You' 'Memba Him?!
Gary In 'What I like About You' 'Memba Him?!
7/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native and actor Wesley Jonathan was 23 years old when he was cast as Gary Thorpe -- the blunt guy who gives his friends harsh advice but is an overall loyal friend -- in the 2002-2006 sitcom series 'What I like About You.'
Wesley was cast alongside Jennie Garth as the detail-oriented and organized older sister, Valerie Tyler, Amanda Bynes as the confident girl with a know-it-all personality, Holly Tyler, Leslie Grossman as the superficial gal trying to impress her boss, Lauren and Nick Zano as the laidback bike messenger, Vince.