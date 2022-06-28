Guess Who This Smarty Pants Turned Into!

Before this million dollar baby turned into a genius musician and actress, she was just an east coast girl with big dreams, growing up in Portville, New York.

This cute kid can play the guitar like no other and has pipes that have landed her band millions of views on YouTube. In the early 2000s, she made her television debut with "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and "Titus" -- and later made her way to an even bigger screen playing Mardell Fitzgerald in the 2004 film "Million Dollar Baby."