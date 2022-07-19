This Body Pillow Provides Completely Customized Comfort

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Between 50 and 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related problems. That’s unfortunate because a lack of quality sleep can lead to all sorts of health problems. Luckily, the revolutionary Yana 360° Body Pillow is here to help.

The Yana is a luxurious, organic sleep pillow that wraps around your body & contours to your curves. It gives you full-body support without losing its shape. It’s designed to provide the feeling of being cradled or held, which results in total comfort and relaxation, so you wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Its all-natural filling is made from shredded latex that you can add or remove as you see fit to adjust its firmness level to your liking. Just unzip Yana's inner pillow, add or remove the filling as you see fit, and enjoy a completely customized level of comfort that no other pillow can match.

The Yana Pillow is also designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. That’s why it's made with organic cotton & bamboo velour. There’s no need to worry about it irritating your sensitive skin or causing you to overheat.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to learn more about the Yana 360° Body Pillow today, and experience the ultimate in rest and relaxation.