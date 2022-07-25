THIS REJUVENATING SHEET MASK IS LIKE AN ENERGY DRINK FOR YOUR FACE

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We all want radiant, youthful skin. Unfortunately, the aging process has other ideas. As we get older, our skin’s natural structure breaks down due to cumulative exposure to environmental pollution, free radicals, and UV rays.

And, while we can’t stop time, we can help fight its effects by replenishing our skin. And, if you want to replenish and rejuvenate your skin, GraceAndStella’s Energy Drink Face Masks are just what the doctor ordered.

As you might have guessed from their name, Energy Drink Face Masks give your tired skin the boost it needs to recapture that beautiful, youthful glow. They’re made with hydrogel, which is perfect for locking in moisture and preventing the serum inside from evaporating. They’re also easy to apply, great for sensitive skin, and super hydrating!

Grace & Stella's energy drink face masks are designed to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by boosting collagen production. They provide a cooling, anti-inflammatory effect that reduces puffiness and skin redness.

Just apply the mask for 20 minutes, remove it, and rub any remaining serum into your skin. It’s that simple!