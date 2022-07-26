Meet The Easy-to-Carry Outdoor Chair of Your Dreams

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Summer means more time outdoors, which we love. Enjoy everything nature has to offer with Trippy’s comfortable and portable outdoor chair.

Trippy’s chairs are made from 7 layers of maple and finished with a unique lacquer so it’s water and UV-resistant. These Icelandic-inspired chairs hold up to 1000 pounds and take just 4 seconds to set up. Really, just snap the chair into place and you can sit or recline to your heart’s content. Each chair weighs only 8 pounds and features a convenient handle on the side so you can easily bring it with you wherever you venture.

Plus, they are sourced and handcrafted in the United States, Trippy Outdoor aims to not only make your outdoor adventures easier, but keep the planet healthy by cutting down on emissions from manufacturing overseas.

Whether it’s a patio party, beach bonfire, or trailside turnout, you'll be comfy and stylish with this one-of-a-kind seat. Get yours today for $158!