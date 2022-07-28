This Light Therapy Mask Helps Improve the Quality of Your Skin

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You may slab as many creams, toners, and other topicals on your face as you wish, but per experts, few things are more effective in making you look younger than light therapy.

Dermatologists and estheticians have long used LED light therapy to address a wide range of skin concerns, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, sun damage, rosacea, and wrinkles. You can enjoy the same treatment at home and reap the same benefits with the Derma Treat, which you can get on sale for a limited time.

A one-of-a-kind revolutionary skin care lighting system, this tool offers seven levels of care to cover skin care concerns. It's designed to deliver LED light therapy, which works by emitting infrared lights in different spectrums. As a result, you can reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots, and other common skin issues.

Derma Treat is also non-evasive, allowing you to get a facial while keeping your at-home routine. It's 100% chemical-free and safe for all skin types, and easy to use, too. Simply plug the LED mask into any portable power bank or power source, and you're good.

Enjoy a skin facial anytime, anywhere with DermaTreat Light Therapy Mask. It's usually $89, but you can grab it on sale for $39.99.