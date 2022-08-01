Mom Accuses Chuck E. Cheese of Racial Discrimination Against Black Daughter

Play video content Twitter / @belllahijabi

A mother in New Jersey has some major beef with Chuck E. Cheese, accusing the popular kid's mascot of racial discrimination for seemingly ignoring a high five attempt.

The woman, who goes by Umm Safa on Twitter, posted a video she says she shot on July 30 at the CEC location in Wayne, NJ showing her daughter excitedly jumping up and down before reaching her hand out. You can see the mouse high five white kids on the stage before seemingly ignoring the little black girl.

What's not clear is whether or not the person inside the costume could actually see the little girl, but that doesn't matter to Safa.

Safa writes, "My 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby. When confronted, he ignored me as well. The manager made excuses for him."

Safa says the manager tried to explain that the person in the costume couldn't see the little girl, and she's "sorry I feel that way" ... but Safa exclaims, "This is getting out of hand!!!"

Play video content Instagram / @__jodiii__