LATHER's Skincare Approach Is Life-Changing

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

LATHER is a skincare company dedicated to changing the face of beauty with its approach and more transparency.

For the past two decades, Hoyt and LATHER have produced a full array of skincare and beauty products, including cleansers, moisturizers, lotions and masks, soaps, body washes, shampoos and more. Each product uses the highest quality ingredients found anywhere, as LATHER teams span the globe and develop partnerships everywhere to bring the best possible natural materials into their products.

From its Daily Defense Facial Sunscreen to the Australian Plum Night Crème and its Eucalyptus Foaming Foot Scrub, every LATHER product is always free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and most importantly, all synthetic fragrance and colors. LATHER also pushes back against those hidden-ingredient companies, posting a full glossary on its website that features all of the ingredients used in every LATHER product and what it does.

You can see the LATHER difference for yourself by checking out the entire roster of health and beauty products.