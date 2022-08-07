Mindy Kaling -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Mindy Kaling Good Genes or Good Docs?!
8/7/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Hello,' Mindy Kaling ... your looks over the years are seemingly 'fresh.'
Here is a 26-year-old version of the comedian and actress showcasing her fresh, curly look and intriguing smize at the premiere of "The 40 Year-Old Virgin" in Hollywood back in 2005 (left). This was the year she debuted her Kelly Kapoor character on the hit show "The Office."
And, 17 years later ... the gorgeous momma bear stepped out for a "Late Night" and rocked her ageless smile at the premiere of "Vengeance" at the Ace Hotel in L.A. (right).
The question is ...