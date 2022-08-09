Sesame Place Announces Comprehensive Plan After Character Racism Scandal

Play video content JULY 2022 Instagram / @__jodiii__

Sesame Place has heard all the outrage over alleged racist snubbing at the hands of some of their mascots -- and now, they're rolling out a major plan of action ... with specific steps.

Park leaders announced comprehensive initiatives Tuesday to address what much of the public has perceived as intentional discrimination as it pertains to Black children ... some of whom have filmed not-so-nice encounters with costumed characters.

Among things Sesame Place says it's going to implement ... an overall racial equity assessment to review what their current policies demand of staffers, plus new standard operating procedure for workers as well.

The assessment, they say, will be done by internal and external stakeholders -- including noted leaders in the field, who'll see this through to completion to make sure SP stays on track -- and there'll also be mandated anti-bias training and an education program meant to make all guests feel welcome, included, seen and treated equally regardless of race.

Sesame Place says this training is going to be thorough and thoughtful, and that it'll become part of the onboarding of all new employees going forward. Worth noting -- SP had already told TMZ they were going to be diving head-first into this, and now ... the follow-through.

One last thing Sesame is committing to ... ushering in what they call a best-in-class diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) program with some heavy hitters overseeing things. Some of the names they're bringing on are Debo P. Adegbile, Joseph West and Sadiqa Reynolds -- all of whom have decorated resumes stacked with experience lending to their expertise here.