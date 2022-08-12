Introducing Modern Cookware For The Minimalist Kitchen

Featuring a fully-clad stainless steel and aluminum design that heats up quickly and cooks evenly. Their tri-ply coating has an extra layer that makes these pans durable enough to pass down to the next generation of cooks, and the non-stick coating is non-toxic and doesn't react with your ingredients. Microplastics don't really add any flavor to your dish, so why own pans that use it? Pancakes, eggs, and fish cook perfectly and slide right out of the pan every time.