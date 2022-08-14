Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche has been taken off life support, more than a week after her tragic accident.

A rep for the actress tells TMZ, "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support." TMZ broke the story, doctors planned to take Anne off life support Sunday afternoon and then begin a procedure to harvest some of her organs for donation.

It is not clear how many donor matches Anne will be able to help or which organs are to be donated.

As we reported, Anne was declared dead on Friday, and by California law means the person has died. The actress was kept on life support to keep her heart beating preserve her organs for donation.

TMZ broke the story, Anne was involved in a horrific car crash August 5 when she drove her Mini Cooper into an L.A. area home -- she was very badly burned in the accident and lost consciousness shortly after -- Anne never came out of a coma.

She was 53.