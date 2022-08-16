UNLOCK THE ORIGIN OF YOUR MYSTERY MUTT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you own a purebred dog, chances are you know a little about its pedigree. You might even be able to trace its heritage back generations! But, for most pet owners, a dog’s background is a complete mystery. This is especially true of mutts and shelter dogs, which often look like they’ve been put together with spare parts. But now, thanks to Embark Dog DNA Kits, it’s easy and affordable to unlock the DNA behind your mystery mutt!

With an Embark Dog DNA Kit, you’ll be able to decode your dog’s DNA and discover its breed or breeds. But, more importantly, the optional Health test will provide a genetic screening that could help ensure your dog’s health and wellness for years to come.

All tests include a breed breakdown and confirmation, ancestry and geographic origin info, a relative finder, and support from genetic specialists. In addition, the optional health screening will provide personalized recommendations, if applicable, along with trait insights, a genetic diversity measurement, and an adult weight prediction. And, all of this data can be sent directly to your veterinarian so they can put this information into action.

If you’re ready to unlock the mystery of your dog’s past and help them ensure their happy, healthy future, click here to learn more about Embark Dog DNA Kits.