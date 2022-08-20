What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
8/20/2022 12:01 AM PT
You should never count out a desperate housewife, because now they're wiping out liquor store shelves with their very own luxury booze, so put down your drink and see if you can spot the differences in these two modified shots of the legendary Eva Longoria in her tequila swag.
The beautiful actress and tequila brand owner has kept more than busy, but that didn't stop this hot momma from burning some iron at the gym ... and, of course she was repping her "Casa Del Sol Tequila" merch.
Can you take a shot at finding the mods?
**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Eva Longoria photos!**