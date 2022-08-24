This Japanese Knife Set Is Calling Your Name

Or, Rather, Some Food with This!!!

Did you know there's such thing as ... National Knife Day?

From August 23rd to 31st, this Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set will be on sale for 63% off, making it cost only $89.99. You'll get five high-carbon stainless steel knives to prepare your meals with. That's including: an 8" chef knife, 7" cleaver, 7" santoku, 5" santoku, and 3.5" paring knife.

Their high-quality construction is a good balance between sharp edge retention and durability with a higher carbon content. Each knife has a sloped bolster that travels onto the blade face for better comfort and control. These handmade Japanese knives also have a more acute 15° angle for a sharper cutting face unlike Western-style knives which have a 25° angle.

All the knives included in this deal come in a convenient gift box. Having these knives nearby in your kitchen will make meal prep easier. Everyone needs a proper knife set so they can cut, slice, dice, and chop away!

Don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal while it's on sale for $89.99 (reg. $249) when you buy it through us.