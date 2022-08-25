Wear This Bio-Based Label When The Office Calls You Back

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Shifting from office wear, AKA suiting and looking, dare we say it, business casual … to straight-up living in our sweats and athleisure.

Now that WFH is morphing into the hybrid model, and some are fully back in the office, business casual is making a comeback and fashion footwear label, Ponto, is rejuvenating it with a new twist.

They're making footwear that’s as comfortable as our couch-dwelling days - and their shoe silhouettes look like work, but wear just like leisure.

And what makes Ponto even more innovative is that their footwear is made from recycled and bio-based materials. The sustainable shoe soles feature a sugarcane-based foam, and the uppers are constructed using recycled leather, giving you comfort, simplicity and sustainability with every pair of shoes.

Designed for a mindful life, it's footwear that connects us to ourselves, each other and the planet and if you join their mailing list now you get 10% off your first pair.