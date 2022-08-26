Before this bubbly little witch turned into a soap actress and a 9-0-2-1-0 icon, she was just gearing up for Halloween, hangin' with her mom, Lois, and growing up in Medford, Oregon.

Whether she's waltzing on "Dancing With The Stars" or rocking out to Harry Styles on her Instagram, this hot momma never fails to entertain her audience or her two daughters. She also loves to rally her fellow housewives and get them dancing on tables for Andy Cohen.