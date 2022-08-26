Guess Who This Brown Eyed Beauty Turned Into
Guess Who This Brown Eyed Beauty Turned Into!
8/26/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this bubbly little witch turned into a soap actress and a 9-0-2-1-0 icon, she was just gearing up for Halloween, hangin' with her mom, Lois, and growing up in Medford, Oregon.
Whether she's waltzing on "Dancing With The Stars" or rocking out to Harry Styles on her Instagram, this hot momma never fails to entertain her audience or her two daughters. She also loves to rally her fellow housewives and get them dancing on tables for Andy Cohen.
Need one more clue? Her lips were made for talking, and she always owns it!