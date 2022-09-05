Olivia Wilde Shoots Down Rumored Feud with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde doesn't sound like someone who is beefing with Florence Pugh ... shooting down the narrative there's infighting between director and actor.

Olivia addressed the elephant in the room Monday at a press conference for the movie she directed, "Don't Worry Darling," throwing cold water on the notion there's bad blood with the leading lady.

Play video content

OW heaped tons of praise on FP at the Venice Film Festival in response to a question about clearing the air on the rumored falling out with Florence.

As we reported ... there's been tons of drama around "Don't Worry Darling," with rumors Florence was upset about how the shoot went down back in 2020, when OW reportedly started dating Harry Styles.

Olivia, Harry and Florence all arrived separately to Venice ... only fueling the rumors of simmering beef ... but Olivia explained Florence had been busy shooting the 'Dune' sequel in Budapest. For his part, Harry is fresh off a concert in NYC.

The gang all made it on time for the movie premiere though ... and took group pictures.

Play video content

Bottom line for Olivia ... all the drama surrounding the film is just gossip and noise.