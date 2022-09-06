The Hottest Brands Are on Sale Even After Labor Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Labor Day weekend is still going strong (yes, even today) which means savings are too! The Fascination is offering 10% off the internet’s hottest brands -- but only for a limited time.

If you picked up pickleball like millions of other Americans this summer, get Nettie’s pickleball set at a discount so you and the whole family can continue the fun and competition this fall.

Get better nights of sleep with Leesa’s Mattresses made out of a unique foam that keeps you cool while keeping your body supportive. This weekend, they’re offering up to $700 off the mattress, plus two free pillows, plus the softest throw you’ll ever try for free. Now that’s a bundle we can get behind.

If you’re obsessed with spice, take it to a whole new level with Chilly, the world’s spiciest toothpaste. Yes, you heard that right! It’s made out of ghost peppers, menthol, and other all-natural ingredients to target stains, fight bad breath, and keep your mouth feeling fresh. Leave coffee breath behind in the summer.

These are just a few of the hottest products you can shop on sale during The Fascination’s Labor Day Weekend sale – available only a few days longer.