Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
9/18/2022 12:30 AM PT
Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!"
Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
And, 20 years later ... the hot mom and clothing line owner, looked stunning at this year's Christmas Con (yes there was a Christmas convention in the middle of the summer) in Pasadena, California (right).
She's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom.
