Sarah Snook Good Genes or Good Docs?!

9/11/2022 12:20 AM PT
Sarah Snook's looks are strategically gorgeous!

Here is 23-year-old version of the Australian actress looking quite elegant with an updo and a red lip at the "Water For Elephants" premiere in Sydney back in 2011 (left). This was the same year she was cast in the drama/romance film "Sleeping Beauty."

And, 11 years later ... the beautiful "Succession" star -- who's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for this year's Emmy's -- recently let her hair down at a screening in New York City (right).

She may be the best looking in the Roy family, but ...

The question is ...

Sarah Snook ...

