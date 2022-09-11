Sarah Snook's looks are strategically gorgeous!

Here is 23-year-old version of the Australian actress looking quite elegant with an updo and a red lip at the "Water For Elephants" premiere in Sydney back in 2011 (left). This was the same year she was cast in the drama/romance film "Sleeping Beauty."

And, 11 years later ... the beautiful "Succession" star -- who's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for this year's Emmy's -- recently let her hair down at a screening in New York City (right).

She may be the best looking in the Roy family, but ...

The question is ...