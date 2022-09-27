Ditch Disgusting Pet Hair Without Ditching Your Pets

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You probably love owning pets, but hate dealing with pet hair. Luckily for you, there’s the ANALAN Mini Pet Hair Remover!

It works great on even the most shed-prone breeds (Huskies, Labs, etc.), as well as cats and other furry pets. That’s because the unique ergonomic grip of the ANALAN Mini Pet Hair Remover helps you remove pet hair from different angles, allowing you to briskly sweep and drag hair into a pile, then vacuum it all away. Its blades are durable and replaceable, and its hanging hook and chains make storage a breeze.

The device features 3 levels of edges corresponding to 3 different cleaning modes, making it easy and fast to get embedded fur out of your couch, carpet, or bed. And, it won’t cause static electricity on interior surfaces, such as car mats, headliners, cargo areas, and seats.

Simply choose the L-sized edges to clean for the first round and use M and S-sized edges for deeper cleaning. Then use the anchor-shaped hook of the silicone blade to clean up the embedded hair.

If you’re ready to ditch that annoying, unsightly pet hair without ditching your pets, click here to learn more about the ANALAN Mini Pet Hair Remover.