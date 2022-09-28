Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute Once Owned by James Madison

Play video content

Lizzo's making musical history with a damn near ancient instrument -- she's now the first person to play a crystal flute that once belonged to one of America's founding fathers!!!

The singer unveiled the big surprise during her show Tuesday night in D.C. -- the ultra-rare flute was made in 1813 and used to belong to James Madison ... AKA U.S. President #4.

She was pretty nervous about even holding the flute, much less playing it, and told the crowd ... as only Lizzo could, "Bitch I'm scared."

Lizzo played her first note and the crowd went WILD -- she followed it up by twerking while playing some more. Take that, Madison!!!

She shared her excitement online after the show, too ... telling her followers she's the "first and only person" to play this flute. She adds, "I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT."

IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!! https://t.co/aPcIthlqeo — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 24, 2022 @lizzo

Lizzo got an invite from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden earlier this week to visit "the largest flute collection in the world" while in town ... and the singer took her up on it, adding "I'M PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!"