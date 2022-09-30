Expand Your Language Horizons With These Apps

To Pick Up a New Dialect!!!

Looking to travel abroad? Before you pack your bags for an incredible globe-trotting vacation, learn to speak like a local with one of these intuitive, easy-to-use language learning apps.

Lingoda

Learn at your pace, day or night, with Lingoda. Taught by native speakers, this platform offers a variety of languages, including English, German, French, and Spanish.

Babbel

Babbel is all about learning through bite-sized modules led by native speakers.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone is a language-learning platform that has been helping users learn for nearly three decades.

Preply

Preply is a quick and efficient way to learn from real native speakers. Find a tutor to help impart language lessons from Spanish to Arabic and everything in between.

LingQ

LingQ takes an intriguing approach to language learning. Then, immerse yourself in a vast library of books, videos, articles, podcasts, and more in the language of your choice.

italki

italki is a quick and convenient platform that lets you take customizable 1-on-1 lessons.