Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Post Malone Doing Better After Rib Injury, Dancing Around with Bra Onstage

Post Malone Back & Better After Rib Injury ... Dancing, Grabbing Bras!!!

10/3/2022 10:27 AM PT
BIZARRE BRASSIERE
TMZ.com

Post Malone is feeling much better -- or at least appears to be -- after being hospitalized for his rib-cracking fall ... he's back to rockin' out, even with a bra on his head! Standard ops.

Post hit the stage Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit ... the latest stop on his Twelve Carat Tour. Folks in attendance say he was in really good spirits, despite still recovering from the recent spill.

At one point, a woman threw her bra on the stage and PM catches it and puts it around his head ... before busting out a couple dance moves.

Of course, this show comes after his Cleveland gig, where he appeared and performed ... but admitted he was playing through the pain, and still trying to heal.

9/17/22
NOT PART OF THE PLAN
TMZ.com

You'll recall, Post Malone suffered a fracture to his rib cage after he took a nasty fall through a hole in the stage while performing in St. Louis. It was so bad, he briefly ended up in a hospital and was forced to cancel his Boston concert.

Now, the show is going on and if Post's still in pain, he's doing a great job of hiding it ... behind lingerie headgear!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later