N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae's 'Messy-eaga' Diss Made Him Rethink 'Drink Champs'

"Drink Champs" is, no doubt, one of the best hip hop platforms around ... but N.O.R.E. says Issa Rae is making him rethink how wild the show gets!!!

N.O.R.E. was at last weekend's BET Hip Hop Awards when Hot 107.9’s Lore’l asked him about Issa giving him the nickname "Messy-eaga," and it's clear he's not looking to own the title of media's new gossip king.

During the award show, the veteran MC ended up sharing the Best Hip Hop Platform Award with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

And, while N.O.R.E. tipped his hat to Miami's new "Caresha Please" -- where guests also drink and spill their thoughts -- he's also promising to ease up on the drama on his show.

The most faded I've ever been during an interview. Thanks for having me, @Drinkchamps! THURSDAY 🥂😅 pic.twitter.com/e92QFI6FuF — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 22, 2022 @IssaRae

The infamous 'DC' episode featuring Irv Gotti's unsolicited Ashanti confession also came up -- N.O.R.E. admitted Gotti still has hard feelings over it, but says what's done is done.

BET's Best Hip Hop Platform award was centered on controversy, but not related to N.O.R.E.