These Wireless Earbuds Block Out Background Noise And Now They're $24.99

Whether you want to catch up on your go-to podcast or zone out to your favorite tunes, wireless earbuds make enjoying content more convenient. And if you can score some for a good deal through TMZ, even better.

The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds offer intelligent noise reduction to help block out unwanted background sounds to let you better listen to anything you like. Available in black or white, they also conveniently come with a wireless charging case and a power bank, so you can stay powered up on the go.

Let the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds make your daily routine a little easier. Their auto-pairing feature means they'll automatically start up and pair with your device upon taking them out of the charging cabin. And when you're done, simply putting them back in the charging cabin automatically shuts down and disconnects them before they start charging back up.

Pack light with these comfortable buds, which offer five hours of standby time on a single charge and a voice assistant feature that lets you enjoy music with just the sound of your voice. And the IPX4 waterproof level makes them ideal for intense sweaty workouts or use during inclement weather.

During Deal Days, our answer to Amazon Prime Days, you can score these for just $24.99, $75 off the usual price with no coupon code required. This deal and many more are on sale now through Oct. 12.

