This Insane Laser Helmet Can Help Reverse Baldness

Baldness is a touchy subject. And the hair-loss treatment industry is worth billions of dollars. But as you’ve probably noticed, despite all those treatments, there’s still no shortage of bald people. That’s because most of these so-called “cures” don’t work. Luckily, the Kiierr Laser Cap System for Hair Growth boasts a 93% success rate in clinical trials!

The Kiierr Laser Cap utilizes a technology called low-light laser therapy. It was first discovered in the 1960s and uses “cold,” low-heat lasers to stimulate blood flow in the skin. This stimulation reactivates dormant hair follicles, which leads to renewed hair growth. Kiierr uses this same technology in its laser cap, which is actually a small helmet that fits inside a baseball cap. The helmet’s tiny diodes emit the “cold” lasers mentioned above in order to jump-start your hair follicles. And the whole process can take place from the comfort of home.

In the past, this type of treatment was only available in ultra-expensive hair-loss clinics. But today, the Kiierr Laser Cap allows anyone to safely and effectively treat hair loss from the comfort of home at a price almost everyone can afford.

In clinical trials, using the Kiierr system for 30 minutes daily for four-to-six months was 93 percent effective at generating new hair growth. But even if you find yourself in the unlucky seven percent, it comes with a money-back guarantee, so you’ve got nothing to lose (except more hair).

