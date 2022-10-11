Guess Who This Dancing Kid Turned Into!

Before this flexible kiddo turned into the first female pro to grab the number one spot on 'DWTS' she was just a young ballerina practicing her dance moves and growing up in San Francisco, California.

This quick-stepper won her first Mirrorball trophy back in 2006 with her partner Drew Lachey and consecutively won with pro footballer Emmitt Smith in 2007. She also competed on the competition show "I Can Do That" alongside Joe Jonas and Nicole Scherzinger.