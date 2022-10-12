Be Your Own Barista With Clevr!

Caffeine is a huge part of most people’s morning routines and Clevr is sick of the jitters and crash that comes with it! These better-for-you, instant lattes keep you focused and energized to get you through that 2 o'clock slump.

Clevr latte blends use quality organic and non-GMO ingredients. Packed with natural adaptogens and superfoods that deliver long-lasting energy and focus. Plus, they're made with oat milk and coconut cream for coffee-shop smoothness even when blended with just water. Adaptogens like Lion's Mane mushrooms keep you focused, while ashwagandha helps relieve stress.

By using natural monkfruit instead of added sugar, there's no glycemic spike and crash later in the day, but these lattes still taste like a sweet treat.