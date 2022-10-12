Instant Craft Cocktails With Less Sugar!

When it comes to making cocktails at home, you can either choose from sugary, artificial mixes, or enduring the time-consuming task of hand-squeezing 20 limes. Craftmix is here to show you that cocktails shouldn't be difficult, expensive, or time consuming.

Craftmix products get their flavor from real fruit that's dehydrated into a powder. Each packet has only 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar, which is about 1/6th of what normal cocktail mixers have.

Plus, these mixes are dairy free, gluten free, and vegan so everyone can enjoy them. Craftmix is super convenient as they come in single serve packets, perfect for transporting.

Choose from 5 delicious flavors, blood orange mai tai, mango margarita, mint mojito, strawberry mule, and passionfruit paloma!

And spoiler alert...there’s more to come.