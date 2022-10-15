3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure

Nate Robinson -- a three-time NBA slam dunk champion -- announced he's been battling kidney failure for four years ... and is undergoing treatment.

Robinson shared the news on Saturday, saying, "I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years."

He continued ... "I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause -- our health."

Robinson, 38, was selected in the first round of the 2005 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns ... and played for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Thunder, and Pelicans over the course of his career.

Robinson -- who stands 5'9" -- gained a reputation for playing big above the rim, routinely captivating NBA fans on a nightly basis with his athleticism.

Nate's longest stint with an NBA team came in New York ... where he played for the Knicks from 2005-09.

After retiring from the NBA following the 2015-16 season, Robinson continued his basketball career ... signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier league.

In November 2020, the longtime point guard tried his shot in another arena -- when he stepped into the ring for a boxing match with the "Problem Child" Jake Paul.

Nate hit the mat several times that night at then-Staples Center, thanks to Paul, including a second-round KO ... which ended the fight.

But now we know that Robinson was fighting another fight with his health when he stepped into the ring with Paul... making his effort all the more impressive.

Robinson expressed his gratitude to those praying for his recovery ... and said a part of why he's coming forward with this information is to help those affected by or dealing with kidney disease.