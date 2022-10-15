Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

10/15/2022 12:01 AM PT
What's the Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 5
Getty

Anne Hathaway knows firsthand -- from her days as Miranda Priestly's assistant -- how important it is to dress to impress ... it's now up to you to focus beyond the dress with slits, and find the alterations in these two shots.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, the actress recently made a grand exit from the Bravo Studios in New York City, and she is definitely making her "Devil Wears Prada" character, Andy Sachs, proud! Can you handle these minor switch-ups and find the differences between these two shots?

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Anne Hathaway photos!**

