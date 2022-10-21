Brad Pitt Attends Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Texas

Brad Pitt's got a need for speed lately ... only this time he's trading in his bullet train for a super fast race car.

The "Bullet Train" star was in Austin, TX on Friday for the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Brad is set to star in a new movie about F1, which is skyrocketing in popularity across the country ... with legendary driver Lewis Hamilton among the producers.

The upcoming film is said to have Brad playing a former racer turned team owner who comes out of retirement to coach up the next generation of drivers.

Brad's already looking the part ... slipping on a pair of bright orange ear muffs to protect from the sound of those powerful F1 engines.