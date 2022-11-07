Nancy Pelosi Rips Elon Musk For Pushing Conspiracy Theory On Paul Pelosi Attack

Play video content CNN

Nancy Pelosi is going after Elon Musk for using his newly-purchased social media platform to push conspiracies about the Paul Pelosi attack ... calling the new Twitter owner destructive.

The Speaker of The House sat down for an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, and she laid into Elon and former President Donald Trump when Anderson asked her about influential folks spreading misinformation about the attack on her husband.

Nancy referenced the incendiary tweet Elon posted and deleted ... the one where Elon alleged there may be more to the story than meets the eye, adding a link to a fringe site with a salacious headline about Paul and his attacker.

She told Anderson it's "really sad for the country" to see people with large platforms -- like Musk and Trump -- "separate themselves from the facts and the truth in such a blatant way."

CNN aired the interview Monday night, on the eve of an election where folks are concerned about misinformation influencing the results at the ballot box.

Nancy says Elon's behavior is "destructive" to the unity she thinks is happening in the country ... but she says there's nothing she would like to personally say to Musk or Trump, because there's "no common ground" between them.

Speaker Pelosi also gave an update on Paul's recovery after being attacked by a hammer-wielding man who broke into their San Francisco home looking for Nancy and wanting to break her kneecaps ... getting super emotional as she recalled how she first heard about the attack.