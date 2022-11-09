This High-Tech Bird Feeder Is Unlike Anything Else You've Seen

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Bird Buddy offers owners the chance to see every bird type that visits and immortalize that moment forever with up-close, unique pictures few could ever capture on their own.

It looks like a bird feeder, but includes some unique elements you’ve never seen before. Unlike other birdhouses, this one is teched to the gills, including a 5MP camera that gets you up close and personal with every bird in your yard.

As the bird feeds, the camera and its artificial intelligence algorithms identify the bird’s specific type, then snap a brilliant selfie of the bird for your records. Each shot is automatically filed into your own personal album on the Bird Buddy app, so you’ve got a permanent collection of each bird that stops by your yard. It also has video capabilities, so you can stream in HD!

Check out the site, the options available and save up to 20% on this brilliant product.