Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye To 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo is officially bidding farewell to "Grey's Anatomy" ... the series lead just said goodbye after reports of her leaving the long-running drama.

Ellen made the announcement Thursday on social media, saying she's "eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support," she's received the last 19 seasons playing Meredith Grey on the ABC show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her goodbye post, Ellen naturally thanked the fans and said they are the ones who made her run on 'Grey's' so fun and iconic.

As fans of the show already know, a teaser for the upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" midseason premier shows Ellen's character saying her goodbyes to her fellow doctors as she moves away from Seattle and heads to Boston. There were also earlier reports of Ellen scaling back her role to only 8 episodes on the current season 19, and she's so far appeared in 7 episodes.

Ellen's appeared in over 400 episodes during a long run on the series, and while there were recent rumors she might reunite with former 'Grey's' costar Patrick Dempsey on a new show, Patrick shot the reports down.