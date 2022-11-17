Score This Golf Simulator At A Record Low Early Black Friday Price

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't have to be Tiger Woods to have fun playing golf. In fact, you don't even have to step foot on a golf course to enjoy the game thanks to the advent of at-home golf simulators.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator lets both golf addicts and total newbies get a round of golf in from the comfort of their own homes.

Equipped with E6 Connect, users will get a swing analysis and the ability to virtually golf at some of the most exclusive golf courses in the world. It delivers super speeds compared to its competitors, helping improve a user's swing mechanics to a T.

Though the SwingLogic is ideal for golf enthusiasts, it also makes a fun pastime for anyone stuck inside. It's simple to pick up and can be played by people of all ages and golf abilities. And, it's also small and compact enough to fit into a dorm or apartment, making it a great gift option this holiday season.

Snag this TMZ exclusive deal on the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim before it's gone! The Early Black Friday price is just $189.99, 24% off, for a very limited time — no coupon needed.